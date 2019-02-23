Dr. Arends has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Arends, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Arends, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Arends works at
Locations
1
Douglas J. Arends MD PC221 S Main St Ste 201, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 398-6459
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is great!
About Dr. Douglas Arends, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780710475
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arends accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arends has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arends works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Arends. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arends.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arends, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arends appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.