Dr. Douglas Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5867Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ogden Clinic - North - ENT4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5868Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Altius Health Plans
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremark Pharmacy
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- State Farm
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson was genuinely concerned and addressed a medical concern of mine that had been overlooked for too long by other providers/clinics.
About Dr. Douglas Anderson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790898807
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Otolaryngic Allergy
- Ind U MC|Ind University Mc
- University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.