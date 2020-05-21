Overview

Dr. Douglas Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Mt. Ogden Surgery Center in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.