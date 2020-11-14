Dr. Douglas Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Allen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr.Allen was the BEST! He was through and he gave me options in what we could do . The day of my surgery U was very very scared he was very reassuring and I felt at ease . My meniscus felt good immediately. I would recommend him to anybody and am very glad and blessed he was my Dr:) don’t listen to the reviews of him being short he is professional and caring ! Thank you Dr. Allen I am confident I will be attending my daughters wedding pain free :)
About Dr. Douglas Allen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336175355
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Ankle Fracture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.