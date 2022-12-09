Dr. Douglas Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Adler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology2501 Compass Rd Ste 130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 677-1170
-
2
Glen Endoscopy Center LLC2551 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 433-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adler?
I have been a patient of Dr Adler’s for a little over a year now and highly recommend him. He is highly professional, and I felt he listened to my concerns as a patient and worked with me to help me achieve my goals. I feel at ease in his practice and love the flexibility of the mobile phone virtual visits. I have recommended Dr Adler to my friends for their routine colonoscopy exams as well as when they have a digestive issues. He is very well trained, patient, easy to talk to and professional.
About Dr. Douglas Adler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255313367
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.