Overview

Dr. Douglas Addy, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Addy works at Sandhills Womens Care in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.