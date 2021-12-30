See All General Surgeons in Portland, ME
Dr. Dougald Macgillivray, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dougald Macgillivray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital.

Dr. Macgillivray works at Maine Surgical Care Group in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Maine Surgical Care Group
    887 Congress St Ste 400, Portland, ME 04102 (207) 774-6368
  2. 2
    Mainehealth
    22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 (207) 662-4618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maine Medical Center
  • Mainegeneral Medical Center
  • Mid Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Parathyroidectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Abdominal Pain
Adrenalectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Barrett's Esophagus
Bile Duct Procedure
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Surgical Procedure
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Constipation
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endoscopic Sphincterotomy and Papillotomy With Robotic Assistance
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Surgery
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
Esophagostomy
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Heart Surgery
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hepato-Pancreatic-Biliary Cancer Care
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Lung Surgery
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Lymphangioma
Mastectomy
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Open Thymectomy
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
Osteosarcoma
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid Cancer
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiation Oncology Procedures
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sphincterotomy
Spinal Nerve Block
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Surgery
Sympathectomy
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Dougald Macgillivray, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275519035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dougald Macgillivray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgillivray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macgillivray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macgillivray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macgillivray works at Maine Surgical Care Group in Portland, ME. View the full address on Dr. Macgillivray’s profile.

    Dr. Macgillivray has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgillivray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgillivray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgillivray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgillivray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgillivray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

