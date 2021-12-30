Overview

Dr. Dougald Macgillivray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center and Mid Coast Hospital.



Dr. Macgillivray works at Maine Surgical Care Group in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.