Dr. Dougal D'Souza, MD
Dr. Dougal D'Souza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hammond, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Franciscan Physician Network5454 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Directions (219) 933-2654Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:30am - 2:30pm
Aclfamily Wellness Center9800 Valparaiso Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-9852
Franciscan Alliance24 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 864-2059
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very happy with the results of my sergery Dr visit was good.hewas very happy
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. D'Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Souza.
