Dr. Doug Dehning, MD
Overview
Dr. Doug Dehning, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their fellowship with Ut Houston Med School
Dr. Dehning works at
Locations
-
1
Discover Vision Centers4741 S Cochise Dr, Independence, MO 64055 Directions
-
2
Harrisonville670 S Commercial St, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 478-1230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Raymore1018 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, MO 64083 Directions (816) 478-1230Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Lee's Summit425 Nw Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 478-1230Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehning?
It's nice. Dr.Dehning is kind professional, caring and a great Dr.
About Dr. Doug Dehning, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- English
- 1245223510
Education & Certifications
- Ut Houston Med School
- Truman Med Center West
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehning works at
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.