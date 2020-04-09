See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Douglas Clark, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tempe, AZ. 

Dr. Clark works at Douglas A Clark MD, PC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas A Clark MD PC
    2055 E Southern Ave Ste G, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 839-0008

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Joint Pain
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Joint Pain
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Douglas Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396892907
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark works at Douglas A Clark MD, PC in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Clark’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

