Dr. Dory Altmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dory Altmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Altmann works at
Locations
East Brunswick Office593 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 589-7365
Edison35 37 Progress St Ste A2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 589-7295
Edison35-37 Progress St Ste B1, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 589-7286
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr, inspires confidence and treats you with respect
About Dr. Dory Altmann, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114954005
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|New England Med Center Hosps|Washington Hospital Center
- New England Med Ctr Hosps
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Altmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Altmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altmann works at
Dr. Altmann has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Altmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altmann.
