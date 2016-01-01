Dr. Dorwin Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorwin Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorwin Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-2200
-
2
Neurology & Pain Clinic2850 Pelham Ct, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
About Dr. Dorwin Moore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1396706248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.