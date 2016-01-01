See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Erkan works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2291
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962465484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Spec Surg/Weill Med College Cornell University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Isreal Med Ctr/U Hospital Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erkan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erkan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erkan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erkan works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Erkan’s profile.

    Dr. Erkan has seen patients for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erkan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Erkan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erkan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erkan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erkan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

