Overview

Dr. Doruk Erkan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Erkan works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.