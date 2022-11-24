Dr. Doru Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doru Paul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doru Paul, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Carol Davila U|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
It was a pleasure for choosing Dr. Paul !, we had a friendly talk and he explained every details about my situation !, the first seance I realized that I made the right choice !.
About Dr. Doru Paul, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1629055959
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical center
- Carol Davila U|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
