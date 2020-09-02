See All Orthopedic Surgeons in El Dorado, AR
Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Of South Arkansas.

Dr. Bryant works at Tri-State Orthopedic/Sports Med in El Dorado, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    D'orsay D. Bryant III MD PA
    619 Thompson Ave, El Dorado, AR 71730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 863-3122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Magnolia Regional Medical Center
  • Medical Center Of South Arkansas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Runner's Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Internal Derangement of Knee

  Bunion
Bursitis
  Gout
  Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 02, 2020
    I live in Texarkana, my experience with Dr Bryant was phenomenal to the fact I didnt mind the trip, So I referred several family and friends to him and they are all pleased with his work.
    Donna Quarles — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1609813401
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D'Orsay Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryant works at Tri-State Orthopedic/Sports Med in El Dorado, AR. View the full address on Dr. Bryant’s profile.

    Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

