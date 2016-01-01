Overview

Dr. Dorsa Maryska, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA



Dr. Maryska works at The Kidney Specialists Med Corp in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.