Dr. Dorsa Maryska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maryska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorsa Maryska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorsa Maryska, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA
Dr. Maryska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Kidney Specialists Med Corp101 E Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 722-7418
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maryska?
About Dr. Dorsa Maryska, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1851598866
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- UCLA
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maryska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maryska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maryska works at
Dr. Maryska has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maryska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maryska has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maryska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maryska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maryska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.