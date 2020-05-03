Overview

Dr. Dorrie Tredway, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University|Rush University and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital East and Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Tredway works at HSHS Medical Group - O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.