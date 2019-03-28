Overview

Dr. Dorrette Grant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Grant works at Health Pavilion North in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.