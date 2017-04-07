Overview

Dr. Dorothy Wilhelm, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Wilhelm works at Premier Medical Associates in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.