Dr. Dorothy Wiggins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dorothy Wiggins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Wiggins works at
Atlanta Pediatric Partner PC4579 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 300, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (404) 699-1339
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407853351
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Wiggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiggins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiggins.
