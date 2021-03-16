Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Dr. Straw works at
Locations
Dorothy Straw, MD4100 S Hospital Dr Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 584-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best! The wait is worth it. Be sure to bring a book- for yourself!
About Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Dr. Straw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Straw works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Straw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straw.
