Overview

Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.



Dr. Straw works at Dorothy Straw, MD in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.