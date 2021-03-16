See All Pediatricians in Plantation, FL
Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD

Pediatrics
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.

Dr. Straw works at Dorothy Straw, MD in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dorothy Straw, MD
    4100 S Hospital Dr Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 584-8222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2021
    The absolute best! The wait is worth it. Be sure to bring a book- for yourself!
    — Mar 16, 2021
    About Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699812560
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Straw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Straw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Straw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Straw works at Dorothy Straw, MD in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Straw’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Straw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

