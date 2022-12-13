Overview

Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Serna works at North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.