Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (271)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. Serna works at North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness
    10425 Huffeister Rd Ste 460, Houston, TX 77065 (281) 807-5300
    Women's Healthcare
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 420, Cypress, TX 77429 (281) 807-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Diabetes Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Disease Prevention
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Exercise Counseling
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Impaired Glucose Tolerance
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metabolic Syndrome
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Anemia
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pernicious Anemia
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 271 ratings
    Patient Ratings (271)
    5 Star
    (252)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Dorothy Serna, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1922096957
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
