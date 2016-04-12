Overview

Dr. Dorothy Reynolds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital



Dr. Reynolds works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pediatric Eye Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Lazy Eye and Esophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.