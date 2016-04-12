Dr. Dorothy Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Reynolds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Pediatric Eye Care3050 ROUTE 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 580-2228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reynolds is simply amazing. She is kind, patient and completely thorough. Our boy needed glasses at 1 year and we are so pleased that our pediatrician referred us to Dr. Reynolds. Our sons vision problem has resolved and is close to 20/20!! Thank you Dr. Reynolds for caring. On one occasion she called our home 5x to answer a question and she explained it very clearly.
About Dr. Dorothy Reynolds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1346276169
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Heterophoria, Lazy Eye and Esophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
