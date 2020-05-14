Dr. Dorothy Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Nicholson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Nicholson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with George Wash U Sch Med
Dr. Nicholson works at
Locations
Northern Virginia Arthritis and Rheumatology101 S Whiting St Ste 105, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-8804
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicholson is excellent, she is well versed in her specialty of arthritis. She has a excellent manner and she considers all options for your wellbeing. I highly recommend Dr. Nicholson.
About Dr. Dorothy Nicholson, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1033298138
Education & Certifications
- George Wash U Sch Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson works at
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
