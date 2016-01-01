Overview

Dr. Dorothy Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Moore works at DELAWARE EYE ASSOC in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.