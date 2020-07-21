Overview

Dr. Dorothy Mellon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Mellon works at NORTHWEST ARKANSAS ARTHRITIS in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.