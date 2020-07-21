Dr. Dorothy Mellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Mellon, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Mellon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Dr. Mellon works at
Locations
Northwest Arkansas Arthritis1502 SE 28th St Ste 6, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (407) 391-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mellon has been my go to for several years now, after others could not diagnose me. She is kind, thorough, knowledgeable, and will answer any questions I may have. Don’t know what I’d do without her and her kind staff. I’ve recommended her to friends several times, and they agree.
About Dr. Dorothy Mellon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780663872
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellon works at
Dr. Mellon has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.