Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4321
Ucla Gonda (goldschmied) Diabetes Center in Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-1899
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ahhhh; my diabetes is in the best control under Dr. Martinez's care. She is amazing; from detecting trends to fine-tuning my insulin does and referrals to her multi-disciplinary team....it's made such an impact. She is great to talk with, understands and empowers me as the patient.
About Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326067125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Martinez works at
