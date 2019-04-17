Overview

Dr. Dorothy Martinez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.