Overview

Dr. Dorothy Lebeau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lebeau works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.