Dr. Kora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorothy Kora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dorothy Kora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Kathryn Mcclure MD LLC4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 502, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 780-4339
- 2 4228 Houma Blvd Ste 410B, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 888-8854
Hoffman & Marino LLC4224 Houma Blvd Ste 140, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-7280
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had my first visit as a new patient with Dr. Kora recently and she really is the best! She takes the time to actually get to know her patients. It’s very obvious your health and well being is her top priority. I would recommend anyone to Dr. Kora!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1962692475
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Kora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.