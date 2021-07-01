Dr. Dorothy Kodzwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodzwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Kodzwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Kodzwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Associates2544 Court Dr Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dorothy Kodzwa is a caring, knowlegeable doctor that oversees my thyroid problem with a plan of action that is very suitable to my needs. I appreciate you Doctor Dorothy.
About Dr. Dorothy Kodzwa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992906333
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Endocrinology Associates
