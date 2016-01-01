Overview

Dr. Dorothy Jenkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins works at Crozer Medical Associates in Media, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.