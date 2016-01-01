See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    100 Metroplex Dr, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-8400
    University Psychiatric Associates
    183 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 969-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Family Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811935521
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj New Jersey Med School
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
