Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isecke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 100 Metroplex Dr, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 235-8400
-
2
University Psychiatric Associates183 S Orange Ave, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (800) 969-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isecke?
About Dr. Dorothy Isecke, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811935521
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isecke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isecke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isecke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.