Overview

Dr. Dorothy Hendricks, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.



Dr. Hendricks works at Dept of Pediatric Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.