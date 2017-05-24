Dr. Friday has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorothy Friday, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Friday, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Locations
Columbus Obstetricians150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 755-2203
Columbus Obstetricians -gynecologists Inc.775 W Broad St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 434-2400
Mount Carmel East Hospital6001 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 234-6000
- 4 641 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 434-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Roughly 20 years ago, Dr. Friday was incredibly helpful to my mother. Thank you to Dr. Friday for providing me life!
About Dr. Dorothy Friday, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043219017
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
