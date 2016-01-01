Dr. Dorothy Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Floyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Floyd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Wilkesboro, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Locations
Northwest Carolina Womens Center1405 Willow Ln, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 Directions (336) 667-2235
Schilling Womens Center1757 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 474-7151
Taylor Regional Hospital1700 Old Lebanon Rd, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Directions (270) 465-3561
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dorothy Floyd, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
