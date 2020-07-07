Overview

Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV.



Dr. Chau works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.