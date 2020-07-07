See All Allergists & Immunologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD

Allergy
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV.

Dr. Chau works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island
    1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 370-0072

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 07, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Chau for 7 yrs. because I have serious food allergies. Dr. Chau has always been patient with my questions. When I was in the ER for an allergic reaction, she checked on me often, called me at home 2x later in the evening to see how I was progressing, and followed up the next day. She is generous with her time and is one of the kindest doctors I've met. I highly recommend her.
    GG — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033158886
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chau works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chau’s profile.

    Dr. Chau has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.

