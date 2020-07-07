Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV.
Dr. Chau works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Chau for 7 yrs. because I have serious food allergies. Dr. Chau has always been patient with my questions. When I was in the ER for an allergic reaction, she checked on me often, called me at home 2x later in the evening to see how I was progressing, and followed up the next day. She is generous with her time and is one of the kindest doctors I've met. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Dorothy Chau, MD
- Allergy
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1033158886
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chau has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chau speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.