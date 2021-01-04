Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Calvin works at
Locations
-
1
Calvin and Calvin MDs8833 Reseda Blvd Ste D, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 727-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calvin?
This doctor and her staff are absolutely amazing. She doesn’t rush the appointment and will explain and answer all your questions.
About Dr. Dorothy Calvin, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700822764
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hosp of Los Angeles
- White Meml Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calvin works at
Dr. Calvin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Calvin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.