Dr. Dorothy Bisberg, MD
Dr. Dorothy Bisberg, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York)
The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas375 Mount Pleasant Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 322-6900
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1407860406
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York)
- Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bisberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisberg.
