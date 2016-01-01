See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in West Orange, NJ
Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dorothy Bisberg, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York)

Dr. Bisberg works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Dorothy Bisberg, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • 1407860406
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (New York)
    Residency
    • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center (New York)
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorothy Bisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bisberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bisberg works at The Pediatric Specialty Center at Saint Barnabas in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bisberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bisberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

