Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Bird works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Helen Graham Cancer Center4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 1340, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-3605
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had cancer in both breasts. Dr. Bird did the reconstruction. Recovery was tough, but the result is very good. She made cancer more bearable. She is a very sweet person and makes you feel like you are her only patient. She takes her time with consults and answers all questions. Microsurgery is a very long procedure. She is a trooper for hanging in there. I refer to her as an artist and an architect. She not only makes you look good but also constructs well so it will last. She has such a talent. I would recommend her to anyone. Cancer was a tough pill to swallow, but she was with me every step of the way encouraging me.
About Dr. Dorothy Bird, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bird works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bird.
