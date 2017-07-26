Dr. Dorotheea Warmerdam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warmerdam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorotheea Warmerdam, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorotheea Warmerdam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Medical Vision Technology Ophthalmology Medical Group Inc.1830 Sierra Gardens Dr Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 786-6966Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I trust her to care for my eyes.
About Dr. Dorotheea Warmerdam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1033228739
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warmerdam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warmerdam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warmerdam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warmerdam has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warmerdam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Warmerdam speaks Romanian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Warmerdam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warmerdam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warmerdam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warmerdam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.