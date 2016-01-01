Overview

Dr. Dorothee Newbern, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Newbern works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.