Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Spambalg works at Betsy Felser, MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Endocrinology A Medical Corp.
    221 E Walnut St Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 577-0505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 11, 2020
I have been seeing Dr. Spambalg for about five years now since I since I had my thyroid removed because of Thyroid cancer. She is absolutely the best doctor I’ve ever been to in my life. She is thorough, knowledgeable and stays on top of everything. Her staff is amazing. About three years ago she decided to not take any insurance anymore so everything is on a cash basis. I thought of making a change to a Doctor who takes insurance but then I realized it’s not worth giving up Dr. Spamblag.
Frank — Mar 11, 2020
About Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568406809
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dorothea Spambalg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spambalg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spambalg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spambalg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spambalg works at Betsy Felser, MD in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Spambalg’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spambalg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spambalg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spambalg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spambalg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

