Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altschul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University Of Vienna and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Altschul works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood)1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 200, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
-
2
Neurosurgeons of NJRidgewood New Jersey 07450, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altschul?
Dr. Altschul (vascular neurosurgeon – Neurosurgeons of NJ in Ridgewood) is incredible. She spent a lot of time explaining everything to me in a very clear and patient manner. She is a highly experienced, talented surgeon. All of her staff are awesome. I highly recommend her as a doctor.
About Dr. Dorothea Altschul, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740323138
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia College Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Westchester Medical Center New York Medical College
- Medical University Of Vienna
- University of Vienna
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altschul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altschul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altschul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altschul works at
Dr. Altschul has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altschul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altschul speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Altschul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altschul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altschul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altschul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.