Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD is a dermatologist in Langhorne, PA. Dr. Wilson completed a residency at Hahnemann Hosp/Drexel University. She currently practices at Wilson Dermatology and Skin Care. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wilson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Wilson Dermatology and Skin Care447 Woodbourne Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 486-8272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Dorota Wilson, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Slovak
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Hosp/Drexel University
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson speaks Slovak.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
