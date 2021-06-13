Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Coll Med Jagiellonski Univ and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Walewicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Slpg - Blue Valley5405 W 151st St, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 317-3170
-
2
Saint Luke's Primary Care-Southridge12541 Foster St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walewicz?
She is friendly, takes time to explain things, and.listen to your concerns.
About Dr. Dorota Walewicz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720056054
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- UMKC Sch of Med
- Coll Med Jagiellonski Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walewicz works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.