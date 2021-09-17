Overview

Dr. Dorota Pucyk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk.



Dr. Pucyk works at La Cholla Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.