Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Dorota Matusewicz, MD3023 Eastland Blvd Ste 107, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Listens, gives you time needed, proactive and addresses current concerns, advocate...I can't say enough. I feel more at peace that she is a phone call away if needed with always a fast response. In todays world that is all that needs said. Thank you Dr. Matusewicz :)
About Dr. Dorota Matusewicz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Weil-Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Loyola Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matusewicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matusewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
