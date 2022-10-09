Overview

Dr. Dorota Malinowski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Malinowski works at Diabetes/Metabolism Specialists in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Continuous Glucose Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.