Dr. Hausner-Sypek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorota Hausner-Sypek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dorota Hausner-Sypek, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Hausner-Sypek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Rheumatology4 Tower Pl Fl 8, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hausner-Sypek?
Explains things well.
About Dr. Dorota Hausner-Sypek, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952497927
Education & Certifications
- WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hausner-Sypek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hausner-Sypek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hausner-Sypek works at
Dr. Hausner-Sypek has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hausner-Sypek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hausner-Sypek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hausner-Sypek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hausner-Sypek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hausner-Sypek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.