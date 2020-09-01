See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Doron Stember, MD

Urology
3.5 (26)
Overview

Dr. Doron Stember, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Stember works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Urology
    5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-4812
    Mount Sinai Beth Israel Urology
    10 Union Sq E Frnt 3A, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-4812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease
Hypogonadism
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease
Hypogonadism

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Stember was warm, empathetic and very understanding as I explained my situation and my concerns. He listened well, asked the proper questions and did something a lot of doctors won't do, which is to offer an explanation in detail without being prodded to. I never felt rushed off of the video appointment and really felt I had a solid understanding of the situation as well as the plan to tackle it.
    — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Doron Stember, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902064124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doron Stember, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stember is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stember has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stember has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stember works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stember’s profile.

    Dr. Stember has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stember on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stember. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stember.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stember, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stember appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

