Dr. Doron Raphaely, MD
Overview
Dr. Doron Raphaely, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Mark Hoerr MD101 14th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 323-7880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Until I found Dr. Raphaely I had a lot of trouble finding a psychiatrist that wouldn't just throw pills at me, but rather listen intently to what I had to say and offer alternatives for different solutions, rather that be prescription or otherwise. He is honest and straightforward. He won't sweet talk you, he's reminds you drugs can't do it all and you have to put in the work too, which I appreciate. He is thoughtful and not rushed with your time. My experience has been the best in Seattle.
About Dr. Doron Raphaely, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
